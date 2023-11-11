Patriot League Games Today: How to Watch Patriot League Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
As we roll into Week 11 of the college football campaign, there are four games involving teams from the Patriot League on the slate. For info on how to watch all of the action, read on.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Patriot League Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Holy Cross Crusaders at Army Black Knights
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Fordham Rams at Lafayette Leopards
|12:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Georgetown Hoyas at Bucknell Bison
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Colgate Raiders
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.