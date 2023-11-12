Will Calvin Ridley hit paydirt when the Jacksonville Jaguars and the San Francisco 49ers play in Week 10 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Calvin Ridley score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

Ridley has put together a 451-yard season on 33 catches with two scores so far. He has been targeted on 58 occasions, and averages 56.4 yards.

Ridley has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in eight games, one apiece on two occasions.

Calvin Ridley Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 11 8 101 1 Week 2 Chiefs 8 2 32 0 Week 3 Texans 7 3 40 0 Week 4 Falcons 2 2 38 1 Week 5 @Bills 8 7 122 0 Week 6 Colts 8 4 30 0 Week 7 @Saints 4 1 5 0 Week 8 @Steelers 10 6 83 0

