Will Christian Kirk pay out his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the Jacksonville Jaguars clash with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Will Christian Kirk score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

Kirk has 43 receptions (60 targets) and paces the Jaguars with 520 yards receiving (65 per game) plus three TDs.

Kirk has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of eight played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Christian Kirk Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 3 1 9 0 Week 2 Chiefs 14 11 110 0 Week 3 Texans 6 4 54 1 Week 4 Falcons 12 8 84 0 Week 5 @Bills 8 6 78 0 Week 6 Colts 6 3 49 1 Week 7 @Saints 6 6 90 1 Week 8 @Steelers 5 4 46 0

