Jacksonville (6-2) brings a five-game winning streak into a matchup with San Francisco (5-3) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The 49ers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 45 points has been set for the contest.

This week's matchup that pits the 49ers against the Jaguars is a perfect opportunity to place some live bets while you watch the action. Keep reading for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Jaguars vs. 49ers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Jaguars have led five times, have been losing two times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

At the end of the first quarter this year, the 49ers have been winning five times, have been losing two times, and have been knotted up one time.

San Francisco's offense is averaging six points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up two times in eight games this season.

The 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in three games.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 9.4 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.1 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of eight games this season, the Jaguars have won the third quarter four times, lost three times, and been knotted up one time.

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games and have been outscored in the third quarter in four games.

On offense, San Francisco is averaging 3.4 points in the third quarter (21st-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 3.8 points on average in the third quarter (11th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Jaguars' eight games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up one time.

The 49ers have won the fourth quarter in seven games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in one game.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 8.5 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 3.3 points on average in that quarter.

Jaguars vs. 49ers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Jaguars have been winning after the first half six times (6-0 in those games) and have been losing after the first half two times (0-2) through eight games this year.

At the conclusion of the first half, the 49ers have had the lead five times, have been behind two times, and have been knotted up one time.

2nd Half

In terms of scoring in the second half this season, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games and have been outscored in the second half in three games.

Looking at scoring in the second half, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games, going 5-1 in those contests, and they have lost the second half in two games (0-2).

San Francisco's offense is averaging 11.9 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing seven points on average in the second half.

