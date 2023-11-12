How to Watch Jaguars vs. 49ers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The San Francisco 49ers (5-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.
In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Jaguars
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Available on Fubo

Jaguars Insights
- This year the Jaguars put up 6.6 more points per game (24.1) than the 49ers surrender (17.5).
- The Jaguars collect 26.4 more yards per game (341.4) than the 49ers give up (315).
- This season Jacksonville racks up 112.5 yards per game on the ground, 26.4 more than San Francisco allows (86.1).
- The Jaguars have 13 giveaways this season, while the 49ers have 13 takeaways.
Jaguars Home Performance
- The Jaguars score fewer points at home (21.5 per game) than they do overall (24.1), and allow more (20.3 per game) than overall (19.5).
- The Jaguars accumulate fewer yards at home (302 per game) than they do overall (341.4), and allow more (351.5 per game) than overall (342.8).
- Jacksonville accumulates fewer passing yards at home (207 per game) than it does overall (228.9), but it also allows fewer at home (262 per game) than overall (263.5).
- At home, the Jaguars accumulate fewer rushing yards (95 per game) than overall (112.5). They also allow more rushing yards (89.5 per game) than overall (79.3).
- The Jaguars successfully convert fewer third downs at home (32.1%) than they do overall (35.5%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (43.9%) than overall (34.2%).

Jaguars Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/15/2023
|Indianapolis
|W 37-20
|CBS
|10/19/2023
|at New Orleans
|W 31-24
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/29/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|W 20-10
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|at Houston
|-
|CBS
|12/4/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|ABC/ESPN

