The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) host a struggling San Francisco 49ers (5-3) team on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The 49ers have lost three games in a row.

49ers and Jaguars recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they square off on Sunday.

Jaguars vs. 49ers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 3 45 -175 +145

Jaguars vs. 49ers Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars and their opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in five of eight games this season.

The average over/under for Jacksonville's outings this season is 44.5, 0.5 fewer points than this game's total.

The Jaguars have covered the spread in a game six times this year (6-2-0).

This season, the Jaguars have won two out of the three games in which they've been the underdog.

Jacksonville has played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and won that game.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco has an average point total of 42.9 in their outings this year, 2.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The 49ers are 4-3-1 against the spread this season.

The 49ers have been moneyline favorites eight times this season. They've gone 5-3.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, San Francisco has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games).

49ers vs. Jaguars Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games 49ers 27.3 7 17.5 3 42.9 4 8 Jaguars 24.1 14 19.5 6 44.5 5 8

Jaguars vs. 49ers Betting Insights & Trends

Jaguars

Jacksonville is unbeaten against the spread and 0-3 overall over its last three games.

In their past three games, the Jaguars have gone over the total twice.

The 49ers have scored a total of 78 more points than their opponents this year (9.8 per game), and the Jaguars have outscored opponents by 37 points (4.6 per game).

49ers

San Francisco is winless against the spread and 0-3 overall in its past three contests.

In San Francisco's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 45.1 43.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 25 24 ATS Record 6-2-0 2-2-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 2-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 0-1 2-0

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.9 44.1 41.6 Implied Team Total AVG 25 26 24 ATS Record 4-3-1 3-1-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 4-3-1 3-1-0 1-2-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-3 3-1 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

