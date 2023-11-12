Travis Etienne has a tough matchup when his Jacksonville Jaguars face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The 49ers give up 86.1 rushing yards per game, fifth-best in the league.

Etienne has accumulated a team-best 583 yards on the ground after receiving 151 carries (72.9 ypg). He has scored seven rushing TDs. And Etienne has added 27 receptions for 266 yards (33.3 ypg), with one TD in the passing game.

Etienne vs. the 49ers

Etienne vs the 49ers (since 2021): No games

No games The 49ers defense has not allowed a rusher to put up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

San Francisco has given up one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the 49ers this season.

The 86.1 rushing yards the 49ers yield per outing makes them the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL this year.

The 49ers have the No. 5 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, giving up four this season (0.5 per game).

Travis Etienne Rushing Props vs. the 49ers

Rushing Yards: 65.5 (-118)

Etienne Rushing Insights

Etienne has hit his rushing yards over in 50.0% of his opportunities (four of eight games).

The Jaguars pass on 53.7% of their plays and run on 46.3%. They are 14th in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 151 of his team's 237 total rushing attempts this season (63.7%).

Etienne has a rushing touchdown in four games this year, including multiple rushing TDs three times.

He has scored eight of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (44.4%).

He has 15 red zone carries for 55.6% of the team share (his team runs on 56.3% of its plays in the red zone).

Travis Etienne Receiving Props vs the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-118)

Etienne Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Etienne has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 75.0% of his games (six of eight).

Etienne has been targeted on 35 of his team's 275 passing attempts this season (12.7% target share).

He has 266 receiving yards on 35 targets to rank 63rd in NFL play with 7.6 yards per target.

Etienne, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Etienne's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Steelers 10/29/2023 Week 8 24 ATT / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 3 REC / 70 YDS / 1 TD at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 14 ATT / 53 YDS / 2 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 18 ATT / 55 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 26 ATT / 136 YDS / 2 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 20 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs

