With the Jacksonville Jaguars playing the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Travis Etienne a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Travis Etienne score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -152 (Bet $15.20 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Etienne has rushed 151 times for a team-high 583 yards (72.9 per game), with seven touchdowns.

Etienne has tacked on 27 receptions for 266 yards (33.3 per game) and one TD.

Etienne has recorded multiple rushing TDs in three games, and has scored in four games.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Travis Etienne Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 18 77 1 5 27 0 Week 2 Chiefs 12 40 0 2 2 0 Week 3 Texans 19 88 0 4 50 0 Week 4 Falcons 20 55 0 3 17 0 Week 5 @Bills 26 136 2 4 48 0 Week 6 Colts 18 55 2 3 28 0 Week 7 @Saints 14 53 2 3 24 0 Week 8 @Steelers 24 79 0 3 70 1

