How to Watch FGCU vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0) face the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ACC Network.
FGCU vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACCN
FGCU Stats Insights
- The Eagles shot at a 43.7% rate from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42% shooting opponents of the Panthers averaged.
- FGCU compiled a 13-8 straight up record in games it shot over 42% from the field.
- The Panthers ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Eagles ranked 215th.
- The Eagles put up an average of 71.3 points per game last year, only 1.6 more points than the 69.7 the Panthers gave up to opponents.
- FGCU put together a 12-7 record last season in games it scored more than 69.7 points.
FGCU Home & Away Comparison
- FGCU put up more points at home (77.8 per game) than away (66.1) last season.
- At home, the Eagles allowed 70.5 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.
- Beyond the arc, FGCU made fewer trifectas away (8.1 per game) than at home (10.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.2%) than at home (38.6%) too.
FGCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 69-63
|Assembly Hall
|11/10/2023
|Ave Maria
|W 80-71
|Alico Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|11/17/2023
|Missouri State
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Alico Arena
