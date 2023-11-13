The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0) face the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

FGCU vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

FGCU Stats Insights

The Eagles shot at a 43.7% rate from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42% shooting opponents of the Panthers averaged.

FGCU compiled a 13-8 straight up record in games it shot over 42% from the field.

The Panthers ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Eagles ranked 215th.

The Eagles put up an average of 71.3 points per game last year, only 1.6 more points than the 69.7 the Panthers gave up to opponents.

FGCU put together a 12-7 record last season in games it scored more than 69.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

FGCU Home & Away Comparison

FGCU put up more points at home (77.8 per game) than away (66.1) last season.

At home, the Eagles allowed 70.5 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.

Beyond the arc, FGCU made fewer trifectas away (8.1 per game) than at home (10.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.2%) than at home (38.6%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

FGCU Upcoming Schedule