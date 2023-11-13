The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0) face the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Pittsburgh vs. FGCU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

FGCU vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

FGCU vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

FGCU vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends (2022-23)

FGCU won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

The Eagles were an underdog by 9.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Pittsburgh put together a 21-12-0 record against the spread last season.

The Panthers and their opponents combined to hit the over 21 out of 33 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.