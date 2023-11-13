FGCU vs. Pittsburgh: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0) and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Petersen Events Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
FGCU vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Petersen Events Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Eagles Betting Records & Stats
- FGCU's games hit the over 13 out of 29 times last year.
- Against the spread, the Eagles were 11-18-0 last year.
- Pittsburgh put together a 21-12-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 11-18-0 mark from FGCU.
FGCU vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pittsburgh
|75.1
|146.4
|69.7
|139.1
|141.1
|FGCU
|71.3
|146.4
|69.4
|139.1
|141.3
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional FGCU Insights & Trends
- The Eagles scored an average of 71.3 points per game last year, only 1.6 more points than the 69.7 the Panthers allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 69.7 points last season, FGCU went 8-8 against the spread and 12-7 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
FGCU vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pittsburgh
|21-12-0
|21-12-0
|FGCU
|11-18-0
|13-16-0
FGCU vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Pittsburgh
|FGCU
|14-3
|Home Record
|8-5
|7-5
|Away Record
|6-9
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|9-2-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-10-0
|77.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.8
|75.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.1
|10-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-8-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.