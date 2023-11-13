The Florida Gators (2-0) square off against the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Florida A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: SECN

Florida A&M vs. Florida 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Rattlers put up 9.4 fewer points per game last year (59) than the Gators gave up (68.4).

When Florida A&M allowed fewer than 68.9 points last season, it went 5-6.

Last year, the Gators scored 68.9 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 71 the Rattlers allowed.

Florida had a 10-6 record last season when scoring more than 71 points.

Florida A&M Schedule