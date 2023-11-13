Monday's game features the Florida Gators (2-0) and the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) facing off at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-68 win for heavily favored Florida according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 13.

The Gators are coming off of an 83-69 victory over Bethune-Cookman in their last game on Thursday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 81, Florida A&M 68

Other SEC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gators put up 68.9 points per game last season (101st in college basketball) while giving up 68.4 per outing (280th in college basketball). They had a +18 scoring differential.

Florida scored 63.9 points per game last year in conference games, which was 5 fewer points per game than its overall average (68.9).

The Gators posted 74.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 62.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 11.4 points per contest.

At home, Florida ceded 7.2 fewer points per game (64.4) than in away games (71.6).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.