The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) hit the court against the Florida International Panthers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Florida International vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida International Stats Insights

  • The Panthers shot 46.6% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 44.8% the Hurricanes' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Florida International had a 13-8 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.8% from the field.
  • The Hurricanes ranked 133rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Panthers ranked 292nd.
  • The Panthers scored an average of 73.1 points per game last year, only 1.2 more points than the 71.9 the Hurricanes gave up.
  • When it scored more than 71.9 points last season, Florida International went 10-8.

Florida International Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Florida International averaged 78.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 66.
  • The Panthers conceded 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 75.8 away.
  • At home, Florida International knocked down 7.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.3). Florida International's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than away (30.7%).

Florida International Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ UCF L 85-62 Addition Financial Arena
11/9/2023 Tarleton State L 82-65 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/13/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
11/15/2023 @ Houston Christian - Sharp Gymnasium
11/19/2023 Akron - John Gray Gymnasium

