The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) hit the court against the Florida International Panthers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Florida International vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida International Stats Insights

The Panthers shot 46.6% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 44.8% the Hurricanes' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Florida International had a 13-8 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.8% from the field.

The Hurricanes ranked 133rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Panthers ranked 292nd.

The Panthers scored an average of 73.1 points per game last year, only 1.2 more points than the 71.9 the Hurricanes gave up.

When it scored more than 71.9 points last season, Florida International went 10-8.

Florida International Home & Away Comparison

At home, Florida International averaged 78.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 66.

The Panthers conceded 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 75.8 away.

At home, Florida International knocked down 7.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.3). Florida International's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than away (30.7%).

