The Miami Hurricanes (2-0) take the court against the Florida International Panthers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Miami (FL) vs. Florida International matchup.

Florida International vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida International vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami (FL) Moneyline Florida International Moneyline BetMGM Miami (FL) (-21.5) 163.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Miami (FL) (-21.5) 163.5 -4000 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida International vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends (2022-23)

Florida International won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Miami (FL) put together an 18-12-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 15 Hurricanes games went over the point total.

