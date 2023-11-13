Florida International vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 13
The Miami Hurricanes (2-0) take the court against the Florida International Panthers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.
Florida International vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Florida International vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|Florida International Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (FL) (-21.5)
|163.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Miami (FL) (-21.5)
|163.5
|-4000
|+1200
Florida International vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Florida International won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.
- Miami (FL) put together an 18-12-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 15 Hurricanes games went over the point total.
