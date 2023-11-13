Florida International vs. Miami (FL) November 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (1-0) will play the Florida International Panthers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This matchup is available on ACC Network Extra.
Florida International vs. Miami (FL) Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Florida International Top Players (2022-23)
- Arturo Dean: 11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Denver Jones: 20.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Mohamed Sanogo: 6.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Dashon Gittens: 6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nick Guadarrama: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Miami (FL) Top Players (2022-23)
- Norchad Omier: 13.1 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jordan Miller: 15.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Wong: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nijel Pack: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Wooga Poplar: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Florida International vs. Miami (FL) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Miami (FL) Rank
|Miami (FL) AVG
|Florida International AVG
|Florida International Rank
|25th
|79.1
|Points Scored
|73.1
|141st
|235th
|71.9
|Points Allowed
|75.1
|314th
|156th
|32.1
|Rebounds
|28.3
|335th
|133rd
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|292nd
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|75th
|14.5
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|14.3
|340th
