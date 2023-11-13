The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) play the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida State Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Seminoles had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Chippewas' opponents hit.
  • Florida State had a 9-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Seminoles were the 327th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Chippewas ranked 192nd.
  • Last year, the Seminoles put up 69.3 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 73 the Chippewas allowed.
  • Florida State went 7-5 last season when scoring more than 73 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home last season, Florida State put up 3.1 more points per game (71.6) than it did away from home (68.5).
  • Defensively the Seminoles played better at home last year, giving up 74.2 points per game, compared to 79.4 in road games.
  • When playing at home, Florida State made 0.5 fewer treys per game (6.4) than in away games (6.9). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in away games (36.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Kennesaw State W 94-67 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/13/2023 Central Michigan - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/17/2023 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/20/2023 UNLV - Ocean Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.