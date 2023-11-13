The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) take on the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Florida State vs. Central Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida State vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-21.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-20.5) 152.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida State vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)

Florida State put together a 10-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Seminoles games.

Central Michigan went 12-15-0 ATS last year.

Last season, 10 of the Chippewas' games hit the over.

Florida State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), Florida State is 62nd in college basketball. It is far below that, 155th, according to computer rankings.

Florida State has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

