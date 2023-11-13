Monday's game that pits the Miami Hurricanes (2-0) versus the Florida International Panthers (0-2) at Watsco Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 94-60 in favor of Miami (FL), who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 13.

The game has no line set.

Miami (FL) vs. Florida International Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Miami (FL) vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 94, Florida International 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (FL) vs. Florida International

Computer Predicted Spread: Miami (FL) (-34.7)

Miami (FL) (-34.7) Computer Predicted Total: 153.8

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

On offense, Miami (FL) was the 25th-best squad in college basketball (79.1 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 235th (71.9 points allowed per game).

At 32.1 rebounds per game and 29.4 rebounds allowed, the Hurricanes were 156th and 71st in the nation, respectively, last season.

Last season Miami (FL) was ranked 75th in the nation in assists with 14.5 per game.

The Hurricanes made 7.5 3-pointers per game and shot 36.8% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 166th and 44th, respectively, in the country.

Last year, Miami (FL) was 240th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (7.7 per game) and 160th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.5%).

Last year, the Hurricanes attempted 65.8% of their shots from inside the arc, and 34.2% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73.7% of the Hurricanes' buckets were 2-pointers, and 26.3% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.