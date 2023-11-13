The Miami Hurricanes (1-0) will face the Florida International Panthers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This matchup is available on ACC Network Extra.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Miami (FL) vs. Florida International Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Monday, November 13

Monday, November 13 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (FL) Top Players (2022-23)

Norchad Omier: 13.1 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Jordan Miller: 15.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Wong: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Nijel Pack: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Wooga Poplar: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida International Top Players (2022-23)

Arturo Dean: 11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Denver Jones: 20.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Mohamed Sanogo: 6.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Dashon Gittens: 6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Nick Guadarrama: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (FL) vs. Florida International Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Miami (FL) Rank Miami (FL) AVG Florida International AVG Florida International Rank 25th 79.1 Points Scored 73.1 141st 235th 71.9 Points Allowed 75.1 314th 156th 32.1 Rebounds 28.3 335th 133rd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 7.1 292nd 166th 7.5 3pt Made 6.8 237th 75th 14.5 Assists 12.3 237th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 14.3 340th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.