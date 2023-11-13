The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) host the Florida International Panthers (0-2) at Watsco Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. There is no line set for the game.

Miami (FL) vs. Florida International Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (FL) won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Florida International's .600 ATS win percentage (15-10-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Miami (FL)'s .545 mark (18-12-0 ATS Record).

Miami (FL) vs. Florida International Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Miami (FL) 79.1 152.2 71.9 147 147.1 Florida International 73.1 152.2 75.1 147 144.5

Additional Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

Last year, the Hurricanes scored just four more points per game (79.1) than the Panthers allowed (75.1).

Miami (FL) had a 12-5 record against the spread and a 19-2 record overall last season when putting up more than 75.1 points.

Miami (FL) vs. Florida International Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Miami (FL) 18-12-0 15-18-0 Florida International 15-10-0 14-11-0

Miami (FL) vs. Florida International Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Miami (FL) Florida International 16-1 Home Record 11-7 7-4 Away Record 3-10 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 7-2-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 83.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.1 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

