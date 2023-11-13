The Florida Atlantic Owls (0-1) face the North Florida Ospreys (1-1) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at UNF Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Florida vs. Florida Atlantic 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Owls put up 6.4 fewer points per game last year (64.8) than the Ospreys allowed their opponents to score (71.2).

Florida Atlantic had a 5-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 59.7 points.

Last year, the Ospreys put up 59.7 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 66.9 the Owls allowed.

North Florida had a 6-3 record last season when putting up more than 66.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Florida Schedule