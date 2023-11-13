How to Watch the North Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Florida Atlantic Owls (0-1) face the North Florida Ospreys (1-1) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at UNF Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.
North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Florida vs. Florida Atlantic 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Owls put up 6.4 fewer points per game last year (64.8) than the Ospreys allowed their opponents to score (71.2).
- Florida Atlantic had a 5-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 59.7 points.
- Last year, the Ospreys put up 59.7 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 66.9 the Owls allowed.
- North Florida had a 6-3 record last season when putting up more than 66.9 points.
North Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Florida
|L 82-65
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/9/2023
|Trinity Baptist
|W 116-44
|UNF Arena
|11/13/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|11/19/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
