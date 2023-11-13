The North Florida Ospreys (2-0) will face the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

North Florida vs. South Carolina State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Florida Top Players (2022-23)

Carter Hendricksen: 16.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jarius Hicklen: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Jose Placer: 14.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jadyn Parker: 6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK Dorian James: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina State Top Players (2022-23)

Rakeim Gary: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Raquan Brown: 8.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Davion Everett: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Cam Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Lesown Hallums: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Florida vs. South Carolina State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

South Carolina State Rank South Carolina State AVG North Florida AVG North Florida Rank 134th 73.4 Points Scored 76.2 68th 363rd 83.8 Points Allowed 77.6 346th 210th 31.3 Rebounds 30.8 241st 7th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 229th 6.9 3pt Made 10.4 4th 105th 14.0 Assists 13.1 169th 358th 15.4 Turnovers 11.7 160th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.