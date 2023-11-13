Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County Today - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Polk County, Florida is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seffner Christian Academy at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on November 12
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKeel Academy at Auburndale High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 13
- Location: Auburndale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Jenkins High School at Auburndale High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 13
- Location: Auburndale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.