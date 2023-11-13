The Grambling Tigers (1-1) face the South Florida Bulls (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Florida vs. Grambling 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up an average of 56.1 points per game last year, only 3.9 fewer points than the 60 the Bulls gave up to opponents.

When Grambling allowed fewer than 70.1 points last season, it went 10-14.

Last year, the 70.1 points per game the Bulls put up were 7.6 more points than the Tigers gave up (62.5).

South Florida had a 24-2 record last season when scoring more than 62.5 points.

The Bulls made 41.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.6 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (48.5%).

The Tigers shot at a 32.1% clip from the field last season, seven percentage points less than the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Bulls averaged.

