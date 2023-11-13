The No. 7 Houston Cougars (2-0) hit the court against the Stetson Hatters (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Stetson vs. Houston Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Stetson Stats Insights

The Hatters shot at a 46.1% clip from the field last season, 9.5 percentage points greater than the 36.6% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.

Last season, Stetson had a 17-11 record in games the team collectively shot better than 36.6% from the field.

The Hatters were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars finished 11th.

The Hatters put up an average of 76.8 points per game last year, 19.3 more points than the 57.5 the Cougars allowed.

Stetson went 17-10 last season when it scored more than 57.5 points.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison

Stetson scored more points at home (83.9 per game) than on the road (71.9) last season.

At home, the Hatters gave up 69.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 76.8.

Beyond the arc, Stetson made fewer triples away (9.8 per game) than at home (10.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (38.0%) than at home (39.8%) as well.

