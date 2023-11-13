The No. 7 Houston Cougars (2-0) hit the court against the Stetson Hatters (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Stetson vs. Houston Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Stetson Stats Insights

  • The Hatters shot at a 46.1% clip from the field last season, 9.5 percentage points greater than the 36.6% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.
  • Last season, Stetson had a 17-11 record in games the team collectively shot better than 36.6% from the field.
  • The Hatters were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars finished 11th.
  • The Hatters put up an average of 76.8 points per game last year, 19.3 more points than the 57.5 the Cougars allowed.
  • Stetson went 17-10 last season when it scored more than 57.5 points.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison

  • Stetson scored more points at home (83.9 per game) than on the road (71.9) last season.
  • At home, the Hatters gave up 69.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 76.8.
  • Beyond the arc, Stetson made fewer triples away (9.8 per game) than at home (10.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (38.0%) than at home (39.8%) as well.

Stetson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Trinity Baptist W 109-54 Edmunds Center
11/11/2023 @ UNLV L 71-55 Thomas & Mack Center
11/13/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
11/20/2023 Milwaukee - Ocean Center
11/26/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena

