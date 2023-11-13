How to Watch Stetson vs. Houston on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The No. 7 Houston Cougars (2-0) hit the court against the Stetson Hatters (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.
Stetson vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- FGCU vs Pittsburgh (7:00 PM ET | November 13)
- North Florida vs South Carolina State (7:00 PM ET | November 13)
- UAPB vs Central Arkansas (7:30 PM ET | November 13)
Stetson Stats Insights
- The Hatters shot at a 46.1% clip from the field last season, 9.5 percentage points greater than the 36.6% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.
- Last season, Stetson had a 17-11 record in games the team collectively shot better than 36.6% from the field.
- The Hatters were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars finished 11th.
- The Hatters put up an average of 76.8 points per game last year, 19.3 more points than the 57.5 the Cougars allowed.
- Stetson went 17-10 last season when it scored more than 57.5 points.
Stetson Home & Away Comparison
- Stetson scored more points at home (83.9 per game) than on the road (71.9) last season.
- At home, the Hatters gave up 69.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 76.8.
- Beyond the arc, Stetson made fewer triples away (9.8 per game) than at home (10.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (38.0%) than at home (39.8%) as well.
Stetson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Trinity Baptist
|W 109-54
|Edmunds Center
|11/11/2023
|@ UNLV
|L 71-55
|Thomas & Mack Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|11/20/2023
|Milwaukee
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/26/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
