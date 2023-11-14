Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bay County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
If you reside in Bay County, Florida and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Port St. Joe HS at Mosley High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Lynn Haven, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Rutherford High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Panama City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deane Bozeman High School at Baker High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Paxton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay High School at Robert F Munroe Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Panama City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rutherford High School at Franklin County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Panama City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
