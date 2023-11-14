The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the St. Louis Blues is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Hagel find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Hagel stats and insights

  • In six of 15 games this season, Hagel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
  • Hagel has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 20.6% of them.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have conceded 35 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Hagel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:12 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:23 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 16:28 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 22:06 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:56 Away W 6-4
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 4-2
10/30/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 14:36 Home L 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 16:41 Home W 6-0
10/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:50 Home W 3-0
10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:50 Home L 4-3 OT

Lightning vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

