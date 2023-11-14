Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Brevard County, Florida today, we've got the information.
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Palm Bay High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Cardinal Newman High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winter Park HS at Melbourne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Rockledge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Rockledge, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
