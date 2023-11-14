Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Broward County, Florida today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Broward High School at Monsignor Edward Pace High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 14
  • Location: Miami Gardens, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sagemont High School at Christopher Columbus High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
  • Location: Miami, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Miramar High School at Monarch High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
  • Location: Coconut Creek, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pembroke Pines Charter High School at Mater Lakes Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
  • Location: Miami, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

