Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Calhoun County, Florida. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calhoun County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Freeport High School at Altha Public School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Altha, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
