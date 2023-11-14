De'Andre Hunter and his Atlanta Hawks teammates face off versus the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 117-109 loss to the Heat (his last action) Hunter posted 10 points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Hunter's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-118)

Over 15.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-141)

Over 3.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-128)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pistons gave up 118.5 points per game last season, 27th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Pistons were 22nd in the league last year, allowing 44.7 per game.

Conceding an average of 25.8 assists last year, the Pistons were the 18th-ranked team in the league.

The Pistons were the ninth-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12 makes per game.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 28 12 6 2 2 0 1 12/23/2022 27 9 5 1 1 0 1 10/28/2022 18 12 2 1 2 0 0 10/26/2022 27 17 3 1 2 0 0

