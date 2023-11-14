Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
In Duval County, Florida, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wolfson School for Advanced Studies at Fleming Island High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Beaches Chapel School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Neptune Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orange Park High School at Episcopal School of Jacksonville
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University Christian School at Yulee HS
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Yulee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgeview High School at Eagle's View High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.