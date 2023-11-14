How to Watch the FGCU vs. Florida International Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1) play the Florida International Panthers (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
FGCU vs. Florida International 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers put up an average of 68.8 points per game last year, 12.2 more points than the 56.6 the Eagles allowed to opponents.
- When Florida International allowed fewer than 77.4 points last season, it went 10-10.
- Last year, the 77.4 points per game the Eagles put up were 5.9 more points than the Panthers allowed (71.5).
- When FGCU scored more than 71.5 points last season, it went 21-1.
- Last season, the Eagles had a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.2% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Panthers' opponents made.
- The Panthers shot at a 28.8% rate from the field last season, 18.1 percentage points fewer than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Eagles averaged.
FGCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Brown
|W 80-58
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|11/10/2023
|@ USC
|L 67-51
|Galen Center
|11/14/2023
|Florida International
|-
|Alico Arena
|11/19/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|Alico Arena
|11/24/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Hertz Arena
