The Florida Gators (1-1) square off against the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Florida A&M vs. Florida Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network+

Florida A&M Stats Insights

The Rattlers shot 38.7% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 41.5% the Gators' opponents shot last season.

Florida A&M put together a 4-6 straight up record in games it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Rattlers were the 294th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Gators finished 278th.

The Rattlers averaged 10.0 fewer points per game last year (58.6) than the Gators gave up (68.6).

When it scored more than 68.6 points last season, Florida A&M went 4-1.

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Florida A&M scored 2.4 more points per game at home (60.1) than on the road (57.7).

The Rattlers conceded 62.6 points per game at home last season, and 74.5 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Florida A&M sunk fewer 3-pointers away (5.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.2%) than at home (31.6%) as well.

