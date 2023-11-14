The Florida Gators (1-0) face the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This clash is available on SEC Network+.

Florida A&M vs. Florida Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Florida A&M Top Players (2022-23)

Jaylen Bates: 9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Jordan Tillmon: 10.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Meren: 7.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Hantz Louis-Jeune: 5.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Byron Smith: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Florida Top Players (2022-23)

Colin Castleton: 16 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 3 BLK

16 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 3 BLK Will Richard: 10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Kyle Lofton: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Riley Kugel: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Myreon Jones: 5.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Florida A&M vs. Florida Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Rank Florida AVG Florida A&M AVG Florida A&M Rank 186th 71.2 Points Scored 58.6 361st 132nd 68.6 Points Allowed 70 174th 171st 31.9 Rebounds 29.7 294th 278th 7.4 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 5.8 324th 249th 12.2 Assists 9.7 357th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 15 350th

