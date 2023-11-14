The Florida Gators (1-1) host the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. There is no line set for the game.

Florida A&M vs. Florida Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rattlers Betting Records & Stats

Last year seven of Florida A&M's games hit the over.

The Rattlers beat the spread 12 times in 29 games last season.

Florida A&M's .522 ATS win percentage (12-10-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Florida's .483 mark (14-14-0 ATS Record).

Florida A&M vs. Florida Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida 71.2 129.8 68.6 138.6 140.5 Florida A&M 58.6 129.8 70 138.6 130.8

Additional Florida A&M Insights & Trends

The Rattlers' 58.6 points per game last year were 10.0 fewer points than the 68.6 the Gators allowed to opponents.

Florida A&M put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.6 points.

Florida A&M vs. Florida Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida 14-14-0 16-13-0 Florida A&M 12-10-0 7-16-0

Florida A&M vs. Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Florida A&M 10-6 Home Record 4-7 4-7 Away Record 3-15 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.1 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.7 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

