Florida A&M vs. Florida: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Florida Gators (1-1) host the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. There is no line set for the game.
Florida A&M vs. Florida Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Rattlers Betting Records & Stats
- Last year seven of Florida A&M's games hit the over.
- The Rattlers beat the spread 12 times in 29 games last season.
- Florida A&M's .522 ATS win percentage (12-10-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Florida's .483 mark (14-14-0 ATS Record).
Florida A&M vs. Florida Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Florida
|71.2
|129.8
|68.6
|138.6
|140.5
|Florida A&M
|58.6
|129.8
|70
|138.6
|130.8
Additional Florida A&M Insights & Trends
- The Rattlers' 58.6 points per game last year were 10.0 fewer points than the 68.6 the Gators allowed to opponents.
- Florida A&M put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.6 points.
Florida A&M vs. Florida Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Florida
|14-14-0
|16-13-0
|Florida A&M
|12-10-0
|7-16-0
Florida A&M vs. Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Florida
|Florida A&M
|10-6
|Home Record
|4-7
|4-7
|Away Record
|3-15
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-4-0
|75.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|60.1
|64.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|57.7
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-7-0
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
