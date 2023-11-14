How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls made 46.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.8 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (48.4%).
- Florida Atlantic had a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 48.4% from the field.
- The Owls were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 349th.
- Last year, the Owls scored 77.8 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 80.8 the Eagles gave up.
- When Florida Atlantic totaled more than 80.8 points last season, it went 13-0.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison
- Florida Atlantic averaged 82.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.2 more points than it averaged in road games (75.9).
- In 2022-23, the Owls surrendered 64.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 67.5.
- At home, Florida Atlantic averaged 0.5 more threes per game (10.4) than away from home (9.9). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to in road games (38%).
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 75-62
|Wintrust Arena
|11/14/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|FAU Arena
|11/18/2023
|Bryant
|-
|FAU Arena
|11/23/2023
|Butler
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
