The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls made 46.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.8 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (48.4%).

Florida Atlantic had a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 48.4% from the field.

The Owls were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 349th.

Last year, the Owls scored 77.8 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 80.8 the Eagles gave up.

When Florida Atlantic totaled more than 80.8 points last season, it went 13-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

Florida Atlantic averaged 82.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.2 more points than it averaged in road games (75.9).

In 2022-23, the Owls surrendered 64.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 67.5.

At home, Florida Atlantic averaged 0.5 more threes per game (10.4) than away from home (9.9). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to in road games (38%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule