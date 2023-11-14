The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • The Owls made 46.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.8 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (48.4%).
  • Florida Atlantic had a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 48.4% from the field.
  • The Owls were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 349th.
  • Last year, the Owls scored 77.8 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 80.8 the Eagles gave up.
  • When Florida Atlantic totaled more than 80.8 points last season, it went 13-0.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

  • Florida Atlantic averaged 82.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.2 more points than it averaged in road games (75.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Owls surrendered 64.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 67.5.
  • At home, Florida Atlantic averaged 0.5 more threes per game (10.4) than away from home (9.9). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to in road games (38%).

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Loyola Chicago W 75-62 Wintrust Arena
11/14/2023 Eastern Michigan - FAU Arena
11/18/2023 Bryant - FAU Arena
11/23/2023 Butler - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

