Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.
Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida Atlantic (-26.5)
|147.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Florida Atlantic went 23-11-0 ATS last season.
- Owls games hit the over 19 out of 34 times last season.
- Eastern Michigan put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Eagles and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 29 times last year.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Florida Atlantic is 25th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much higher than its computer rankings (65th).
- The implied probability of Florida Atlantic winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.