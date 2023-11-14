Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) meet at FAU Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.
Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Boca Raton, Florida
- Venue: FAU Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats
- Florida Atlantic went 23-11-0 ATS last season.
- Florida Atlantic (23-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 67.6% of the time, 22.8% more often than Eastern Michigan (13-16-0) last season.
Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Florida Atlantic
|77.8
|150
|65.3
|146.1
|141.6
|Eastern Michigan
|72.2
|150
|80.8
|146.1
|151.2
Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 77.8 points per game the Owls recorded were just three fewer points than the Eagles allowed (80.8).
- When Florida Atlantic scored more than 80.8 points last season, it went 8-3 against the spread and 13-0 overall.
Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Florida Atlantic
|23-11-0
|19-15-0
|Eastern Michigan
|13-16-0
|13-16-0
Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Florida Atlantic
|Eastern Michigan
|17-0
|Home Record
|6-7
|11-3
|Away Record
|2-13
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-5-0
|9-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-9-0
|82.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.6
|75.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|74
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-8-0
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-7-0
