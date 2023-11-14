Tuesday's game at Alico Arena has the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1) squaring off against the Florida International Panthers (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 84-44 victory as our model heavily favors FGCU.

The Panthers are coming off of a 65-64 win against UT Rio Grande Valley in their last outing on Friday.

Florida International vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Florida International vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 84, Florida International 44

Florida International Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers had a -89 scoring differential last season, falling short by 2.7 points per game. They put up 68.8 points per game to rank 105th in college basketball and gave up 71.5 per outing to rank 326th in college basketball.

In conference action, Florida International scored fewer points (62.4 per game) than it did overall (68.8) in 2022-23.

The Panthers put up more points at home (71.6 per game) than away (65.7) last season.

Florida International allowed 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 74.5 on the road.

