The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1) hit the court against the Florida International Panthers (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida International vs. FGCU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Panthers scored an average of 68.8 points per game last year, 12.2 more points than the 56.6 the Eagles allowed.

Florida International had a 10-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.

Last year, the Eagles scored 77.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 71.5 the Panthers gave up.

FGCU had a 21-1 record last season when putting up more than 71.5 points.

Last season, the Eagles had a 41.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.2% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Panthers' opponents hit.

The Panthers shot 28.8% from the field, 18.1% lower than the 46.9% the Eagles' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida International Schedule