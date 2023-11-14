The Orlando Magic, Goga Bitadze included, face the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 112-97 win over the Bucks (his last action) Bitadze put up two points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Bitadze, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Goga Bitadze Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-102)

Over 7.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-139)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Nets gave up 112.5 points per game last year, eighth in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Nets were 27th in the league last season, allowing 45.1 per game.

The Nets gave up 23.4 assists per game last season (third in the league).

Giving up 11.8 made three-pointers per game last season, the Nets were seventh in the league in that category.

Goga Bitadze vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 25 12 15 1 0 1 1 3/26/2023 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 10/31/2022 8 2 3 2 0 0 1 10/29/2022 13 5 2 1 0 0 1

