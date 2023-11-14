Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Holmes County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Holmes County, Florida? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Holmes County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Laurel Hill High School at Bethlehem High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Bonifay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Graceville High School at Ponce de Leon HS
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Ponce de Leon, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
