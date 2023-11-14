The Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) square off against the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville Stats Insights

Last season, the Dolphins had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.8% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Eagles' opponents hit.

Jacksonville had an 11-7 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.4% from the field.

The Dolphins were the 248th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 156th.

Last year, the Dolphins put up 63.3 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 66.7 the Eagles allowed.

Jacksonville had an 8-2 record last season when putting up more than 66.7 points.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison

Jacksonville posted 66 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 61.2 points per contest.

The Dolphins ceded 57.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.9 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (66.6).

At home, Jacksonville made 0.1 fewer threes per game (6.8) than away from home (6.9). It had an identical three-point percentage at home compared to away from home (34%).

