The Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) square off against the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Jacksonville Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Dolphins had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.8% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Eagles' opponents hit.
  • Jacksonville had an 11-7 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Dolphins were the 248th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 156th.
  • Last year, the Dolphins put up 63.3 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 66.7 the Eagles allowed.
  • Jacksonville had an 8-2 record last season when putting up more than 66.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison

  • Jacksonville posted 66 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 61.2 points per contest.
  • The Dolphins ceded 57.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.9 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (66.6).
  • At home, Jacksonville made 0.1 fewer threes per game (6.8) than away from home (6.9). It had an identical three-point percentage at home compared to away from home (34%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Johnson (FL) W 113-46 Swisher Gymnasium
11/10/2023 @ Xavier L 79-56 Cintas Center
11/14/2023 Georgia Southern - Swisher Gymnasium
11/17/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
11/24/2023 @ Robert Morris - UPMC Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.