The Brooklyn Nets (5-5) clash with the Orlando Magic (5-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on YES and BSFL.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Magic vs. Nets matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSFL

YES and BSFL Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Magic vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nets Moneyline Magic Moneyline BetMGM Nets (-2.5) 219.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic vs Nets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Magic vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nets average 113.2 points per game (14th in the league) while allowing 113.3 per contest (15th in the NBA). They have a -1 scoring differential overall.

The Magic outscore opponents by 4.0 points per game (posting 110.1 points per game, 21st in league, and allowing 106.1 per contest, fourth in NBA) and have a +36 scoring differential.

These teams score 223.3 points per game combined, 3.8 more than this game's point total.

These teams give up a combined 219.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Brooklyn has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Orlando has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +40000 +10000 - Nets +15000 +6600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.