The Brooklyn Nets (1-2) match up with the Orlando Magic (2-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on YES and BSFL.

Magic vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: YES, BSFL

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero collected 20.0 points last season, plus 3.7 assists and 6.9 rebounds.

Franz Wagner collected 18.6 points, 3.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Markelle Fultz collected 14.0 points last season, plus 5.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers last season were 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 52.6% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Cole Anthony recorded 13.0 points, 4.8 boards and 3.9 assists, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges averaged 17.2 points, 4.3 boards and 3.6 assists last season.

Royce O'Neale averaged 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He made 38.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie's stats last season included 17.7 points, 3.1 boards and 5.3 assists per game. He sank 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 treys.

Dennis Smith Jr. posted 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He sank 41.2% of his shots from the floor.

Ben Simmons averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He drained 56.6% of his shots from the field.

Magic vs. Nets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nets Magic 113.4 Points Avg. 111.4 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.0 48.7% Field Goal % 47.0% 37.8% Three Point % 34.6%

