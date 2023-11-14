The Brooklyn Nets (5-5) face the Orlando Magic (5-4) on November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on YES and BSFL.

Magic vs. Nets Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Magic vs Nets Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic are shooting 45.4% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 45.2% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.

Orlando is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Magic are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 14th.

The Magic average just 3.2 fewer points per game (110.1) than the Nets allow (113.3).

Orlando has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Magic are putting up more points at home (113.8 per game) than away (105.5). And they are conceding less at home (104.2) than away (108.5).

Orlando is conceding fewer points at home (104.2 per game) than away (108.5).

This season the Magic are picking up fewer assists at home (23.6 per game) than away (25).

