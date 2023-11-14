Barclays Center is where the Brooklyn Nets (5-5) and Orlando Magic (5-4) will square off on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Cameron Thomas and Cole Anthony are players to watch for the Nets and Magic, respectively.

How to Watch Magic vs. Nets

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES, BSFL

Magic's Last Game

In their previous game, the Magic beat the Bucks on Saturday, 112-97. Their high scorer was Paolo Banchero with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 26 12 5 1 0 2 Franz Wagner 24 6 3 1 0 2 Jalen Suggs 20 2 2 1 0 2

Magic Players to Watch

Franz Wagner's averages for the season are 21 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists, making 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per game.

Anthony gets 19 points, 6 boards and 2 assists per contest, plus 0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Magic receive 13 points per game from Banchero, plus 6 boards and 4.5 assists.

The Magic get 9.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1 assists per game from Jalen Suggs.

Markelle Fultz gives the Magic 9 points, 3 boards and 4 assists per game, plus 1.5 steals and 0 blocks.

