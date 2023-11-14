The High Point Panthers (1-1) square off against the Stetson Hatters (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Stetson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stetson vs. High Point 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Hatters scored only 1.7 fewer points per game last year (59.4) than the Panthers gave up (61.1).
  • Stetson had an 11-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.
  • Last year, the 64.6 points per game the Panthers put up were only 3.4 more points than the Hatters gave up (61.2).
  • When High Point put up more than 61.2 points last season, it went 12-5.

Stetson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Tulane L 68-57 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 @ South Florida L 67-55 Yuengling Center
11/14/2023 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
11/18/2023 Iona - Edmunds Center
11/20/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena

