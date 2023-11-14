The High Point Panthers (1-1) square off against the Stetson Hatters (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Stetson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stetson vs. High Point 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hatters scored only 1.7 fewer points per game last year (59.4) than the Panthers gave up (61.1).

Stetson had an 11-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.

Last year, the 64.6 points per game the Panthers put up were only 3.4 more points than the Hatters gave up (61.2).

When High Point put up more than 61.2 points last season, it went 12-5.

Stetson Schedule